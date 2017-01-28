Rise Up rally set for Sunday as Falcons fly to Houston

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga -- The Atlanta Falcons fly to Houston tomorrow for Super Bowl LI, and a rally and send-off is set for Sunday at Atlantic Station.

The event begins at noon and runs until 3 pm, and features autograph signings and photo opportunities with former Falcons players, cheerleaders and mascot Freddie Falcon. Also on hand will be the Falcons drumline and opportunities for free giveaways, games and more.

Between 12:30 and 1 pm, the Falcons’ five-bus motorcade will travel through Atlantic Station on its way out of town. Fans are encouraged to make signs to wish the team well as they depart for Houston and Super Bowl LI.

11Alive will be streaming the event on our website and on our Facebook page.

The first 50 fans who present a receipt from Jan. 29 for $50 or more from an Atlantic Station business at Concierge will receive a clear Falcons NFL approved game bag. Before and after the event, people wearing Falcons gear will receive $3 off admission to SKATE Atlantic Station.

