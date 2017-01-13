Road to Houston: Falcons begin playoffs with chance at redemption

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 23: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons runs out on the field prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Georgia Dome on November 23, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2014 Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons are just two wins away from a trip to Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The Falcons went 11-5 during the regular season, claiming the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. Their playoff journey begins at home, which also could be the final game at the Georgia Dome win or lose.

The Falcons boast the league's best offense, which has scored a franchise high in points thanks to quarterback Matt Ryan, who is a top pick for this season's MVP. He's threw to a league record 13 different receivers for touchdowns, including star Julio Jones who had six.

The team's first test is a rematch against the No. 3 Seattle Seahawks.

The Storylines

So why is this game all about revenge? These two teams met in week six of the regular season, and it ended in controversy. No one has forgotten how that game ended. Here's what happened:

Falcons ready for revenge against Seahawks

Everyone sees this game as Julio Jones vs. Richard Sherman: Part II. Well, everyone except Jones. He had some things to say about the so-called rematch:

Julio Jones has no grudge with Richard Sherman, hopes refs do their jobs

Players say it all the time: "It's just another game." Want the truth about the pressure of a playoff game? Just ask the veterans, so that's exactly what we did:

Not just another game: Falcons veteran haunted by old playoff loss

They said it

Julio Jones on the rematch against Sherman and if he'll talk to the refs before the game:

Matt Ryan's playoff record is 1-4. He knows there's pressure, but he pretends to ignore it:

Head coach Dan Quinn had a feeling the Falcons and Seahawks might meet again if both teams stepped up for the remainder of the regular season. When learning the two teams would play again, he said, "Here we are."

Dwight Freeney is a 14-year veteran of the league, and he'll be the first to tell the rookies it's not just another game:

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan spent the playoff bye week interviewing for a head coaching job (and so far hasn't had much luck). But once game week came around, he said he was putting it all behind him and getting "locked in."

Going to the game? Here's what you need to know

Need tickets? Good luck. Need parking? You can get it...for a price. And, here's where to go if you're looking for the best tailgates in Atlanta.

Falcons tickets nearly sold out, resale prices rising

What you need to know about parking and tailgating at the Falcons' playoff game

Falcons get local rapper for halftime performance

When are where to watch every NFL playoff game

