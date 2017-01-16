Road to Houston: Falcons one win away from Super Bowl LI

Jan 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) and teammates run onto the field before their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

The Atlanta Falcons are just one win away from a trip to Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The only thing in their way: The Green Bay Packers.

The Falcons went 11-5 during the regular season, claiming the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. Their playoff journey continues at home on Sunday, which will also be the final game at the Georgia Dome.

The Falcons boast the league's best offense, which has scored a franchise high in points thanks to quarterback Matt Ryan, who is a top pick for this season's MVP. He threw to a league record 13 different receivers for touchdowns, including star Julio Jones who had six.

The Road to the Houston goes through Atlanta.

NFC Championship

No. 4 Green Bay at No. 2 Atlanta

3:05 p.m. ET on FOX

The Falcons are going up against another familiar opponent in the NFC Championship. The difference this time compared to the rematch with the Seattle Seahawks last week: The Falcons beat the Packers in the regular season off a Matt Ryan game-winning touchdown.

That game back on Oct. 30 began a four-game losing skid for the Packers, which in turn set up Aaron Rodgers telling everyone to relax and that the Packers would "Run the table." They ended the season on a six-game winning streak and came from behind the Detroit Tigers to win the NFC North. They are on an eight-game winning streak now.

MVP candidates go head-to-head

The game features two top candidates for the MVP award. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had a quarterback rating of 117.1, which is the fifth best in the history of the league. He's led the Falcons offense to a franchise high in points (540) while reaching career highs in touchdowns, yards, average yards per pass, completion percentage and a career-low in interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers, the Packers quarterback, threw 40 touchdown passes in the regular season, the most in the league. While he completed 28 more passes than Ryan with 401 completions, his completion percentage was 65.7 percent compared to Ryan's 69.9 percent. Both threw seven interceptions, and both were instrumental leaders of their offenses, showing remarkable composure in good times and bad.

Here's what else you need to know about the game:

The Storylines

The Falcons didn't know whether Saturday's playoff game would be the final football game at the Georgia Dome or not. Sunday, they found out they get to throw one final party at the Dome:

PHOTOS | Falcons celebrate playoff win

NFC Divisional

Falcons defeat Seahawks 36-20

The Falcons avenged a regular season loss against the Seahawks to advance to the NFC Championship. The Falcons scored 19 points after a huge punt return by Devin Hester was called back and Russell Wilson tripped in his own end zone for a safety that shifted the momentum.

Here are the stories from the Falcons' first playoff win in four years:

The Storylines

So why is this game all about revenge? These two teams met in week six of the regular season, and it ended in controversy. No one has forgotten how that game ended. Here's what happened:

They said it

Julio Jones on the rematch against Sherman and if he'll talk to the refs before the game:

Matt Ryan's playoff record is 1-4. He knows there's pressure, but he pretends to ignore it:

Head coach Dan Quinn had a feeling the Falcons and Seahawks might meet again if both teams stepped up for the remainder of the regular season. When learning the two teams would play again, he said, "Here we are."

Dwight Freeney is a 14-year veteran of the league, and he'll be the first to tell the rookies it's not just another game:

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan spent the playoff bye week interviewing for a head coaching job (and so far hasn't had much luck). But once game week came around, he said he was putting it all behind him and getting "locked in."

Going to the game? Here's what you need to know

Need tickets? Good luck. Need parking? You can get it...for a price. And, here's where to go if you're looking for the best tailgates in Atlanta.

