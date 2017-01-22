Road to Houston: Falcons will face Patriots in Super Bowl LI

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Atlanta Falcons after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Atlanta won 44-21. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

The Atlanta Falcons are NFC Champions.

They are cruising through the postseason, easily defeating the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since their 1998-89 season. It's the first Super Bowl appearance for the Falcons under owner Arthur Blank.

The Falcons will face a dominant New England Patriots, led by quarterback Tom Brady who continues to dominate.

Super Bowl LI

Falcons vs. Patriots

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. on FOX

The Atlanta Falcons return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1999. That year they went to Super Bowl XXXIII, but lost to the Denver Broncos 34-19.

The New England Patriots, on the other hand, return to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years and are looking for their fifth title. Their last came in 2014.

So out of these two teams, who is is the early favorite to win it all?

NFC Championship

Falcons defeat Packers 44-21

Matt Ryan threw for four touchdowns and rushed for one on a huge win over the Green Bay Packers. Ryan showed why he should be the league's MVP in a performance that sends the Falcons back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 18 years.

Here are the stories from after the game:

The Storylines

Two MVP favorites go head-to-head. One is a Super Bowl champion and two-time MVP. The other is trying to get to his first Super Bowl:

It's cold and flu season, and the Packers are feeling it:

Julio Jones isn't 100 percent. He did not practice must of the week:

Julio Jones re-aggravated a toe injury during the Falcons win over the Seahawks. The Falcons are not too concerned about it, but should they be?

Aaron Rodgers is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He's led the Packers to a ridiculous winning streak to end the season that's extended into the playoffs:

The Falcons hope to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1998. As excitement builds, we look into what merchandise and jerseys are selling the most:

He was one of the heroes for the Falcons against the Seahawks. He's a fill-in, a backup and an American hero:

Jared Cook made the amazing sideline grab on third-and-20 for the Green Bay Packers to set up a game-winning field goal to send them to the NFC Championship. Cook is a North Gwinnett grad who gets his inspiration (and his athletic skills) from his mother:

The Falcons didn't know whether Saturday's playoff game would be the final football game at the Georgia Dome or not. Sunday, they found out they get to throw one final party at the Dome:

The Falcons offensive coordinator is the last man standing in the San Francisco 49ers' search for a new head coach. It's not a matter of if, but when:

The NFC Championship being in Atlanta also means there will be a large economic impact. Hotels, restaurants and stores are bracing for a huge, profitable weekend.

The Georgia Dome will host one more football game, and it's all thanks to a Georgia boy who plays for the Packers:

It was a long week of talking for both teams. So we made a little remix:

Dan Quinn is one of the first to admit that the Packers team they will face Sunday is completely different from the one they beat in October :

The Falcons rookies have been exceptional this year, but there's nothing like a playoff game in the NFL. Here's what tight end Austin Hooper learned in is first postseason game:

NFC Divisional

Falcons defeat Seahawks 36-20

The Falcons avenged a regular season loss against the Seahawks to advance to the NFC Championship. The Falcons scored 19 points after a huge punt return by Devin Hester was called back because of a penalty, followed by Russell Wilson tripping in his own end zone for a safety that shifted the momentum.

Here are the stories from the Falcons' first playoff win in four years:

The Storylines

So why is this game all about revenge? These two teams met in week six of the regular season, and it ended in controversy. No one has forgotten how that game ended. Here's what happened:

Everyone sees this game as Julio Jones vs. Richard Sherman: Part II. Well, everyone except Jones. He had some things to say about the so-called rematch:

This is Taylor Gabriel's breakout season. While he prepared for his first NFL playoff game, he was forced to recall why he even plays football. It has to do with family and finding faith, even when tragedy strikes. This is his story:

Players say it all the time: "It's just another game." Want the truth about the pressure of a playoff game? Just ask the veterans, so that's exactly what we did:

11Alive's official game predictions:

Julio Jones on the rematch against Sherman and if he'll talk to the refs before the game:

Matt Ryan's playoff record is 1-4. He knows there's pressure, but he pretends to ignore it:

Head coach Dan Quinn had a feeling the Falcons and Seahawks might meet again if both teams stepped up for the remainder of the regular season. When learning the two teams would play again, he said, "Here we are."

Dwight Freeney is a 14-year veteran of the league, and he'll be the first to tell the rookies it's not just another game:

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan spent the playoff bye week interviewing for a head coaching job (and so far hasn't had much luck). But once game week came around, he said he was putting it all behind him and getting "locked in."

Need tickets? Good luck. Need parking? You can get it...for a price. And, here's where to go if you're looking for the best tailgates in Atlanta.

