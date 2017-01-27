Roddy White celebrates Falcons Super Bowl berth, has advice for team

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: NFL Player Roddy White #84 of the Atlanta Falcons waves to the crowd prior to the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2016 Getty Images)

It's tough for former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White, but he's being gracious about it.

After 11 seasons with the Falcons, White never made it to the Super Bowl. He was cut from the team after the 2015 season and no team picked him up. After just one year being away, the Falcons are now in the Super Bowl.

White was invited to the Falcons pep rally at Atlanta City Hall on Friday by team President Rich McKay to help celebrate.

"It's exciting," White told 11Alive, wearing a black Falcons hat backwards. "I can't imagine when we win this thing, how the party will be on Peachtree. I had dreams about that the whole time I was a Falcon, and this year, we can make it happen. The next step is, we've got one more week, one more Sunday to get it done."

White still talks about the Falcons like he's a part of the team. So, he's not afraid to give any advice, especially to the young guys. He said they just need to enjoy the moment, have fun and play mistake-free football.

"That's the best thing about being young. You don't know the pressure or atmosphere so you just go out there and play. Those guys are going to go out there and have a great time, and they're going to find a way to win," he said. "It's a once and a lifetime opportunity."

