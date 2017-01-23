Salty fans cause #NotMySuperBowl to trend on Twitter

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Atlanta Falcons fans wave their rally towels during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The Super Bowl match up is set in stone but some fans are not accepting it.

Monday morning after the Falcons and the Patriots sealed their places in Houston, the hashtag #NotMySuperBowl started trending. Fans are choosing not to accept the outcome of Sunday's games.

Russia rigged the outcome of the AFC and NFC championship. #NotMySuperBowl — Jay (@BuffLlama) January 23, 2017

I refuse to accept the results of the AFC and NFC championship games.Tomorrow I'll be protesting, looting, and rioting.#NotMySuperBowl — Tyler (@BeastCaucasian) January 23, 2017

I am raising money to have a recount of the scores in the AFC/NFC games. A cool $million should do it. 🤑#NotMySuperBowl — MaureenJohnson (@maureenjx2) January 23, 2017

I will be in Houston protesting the @Patriots victories this season. They should not have been allowed to win so many.#NotMySuperBowl — NeverSerious (@Curtisgwalker) January 23, 2017

The social media protest is in jest and reminiscent of the #NotMyPresident hashtag that started trending after President Donald Trump's election.

