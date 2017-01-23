WXIA
Salty fans cause #NotMySuperBowl to trend on Twitter

Kristen Reed, WXIA 9:25 AM. EST January 23, 2017

ATLANTA - The Super Bowl match up is set in stone but some fans are not accepting it.

Monday morning after the Falcons and the Patriots sealed their places in Houston, the hashtag #NotMySuperBowl started trending.  Fans are choosing not to accept the outcome of Sunday's games.

The social media protest is in jest and reminiscent of the #NotMyPresident hashtag that started trending after President Donald Trump's election.

(© 2017 WXIA)


