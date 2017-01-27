Santa vacations in Atlanta and delivers W to Falcons before Super Bowl

Photo: 11Alive

Everyone was at the Atlanta Falcons pep rally at Atlanta City Hall on Friday.

The mayor, Usher, Falcons legends and even Santa Claus.

11Alive had an EXCLUSIVE interview with the big man about the big game.

"I had to bring this W down from the North Pole and present it to the Falcons so the work is never done," Santa said.

As for Santa's official prediction, he said it will be a close game, but the Falcons will win.

"This is our time, people!"

