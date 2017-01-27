WXIA
Santa vacations in Atlanta and delivers W to Falcons before Super Bowl

Hundreds pack city hall for Falcons Super Bowl rally

Alec McQuade, WXIA 6:01 PM. EST January 27, 2017

Everyone was at the Atlanta Falcons pep rally at Atlanta City Hall on Friday.

The mayor, Usher, Falcons legends and even Santa Claus.

11Alive had an EXCLUSIVE interview with the big man about the big game.

"I had to bring this W down from the North Pole and present it to the Falcons so the work is never done," Santa said. 

As for Santa's official prediction, he said it will be a close game, but the Falcons will win. 

"This is our time, people!"

Watch more from our interview with Santa Claus:


 

