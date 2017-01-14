Seattle mayor loses bet to Mayor Reed, will fly Falcons flag

Nov 3, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; An Atlanta Falcons fan holds up a flag outside Raymond James Stadium prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

Sorry Seattle, but a bet's a bet.

The mayors of Seattle and Atlanta made a little wager on the Seahawks-Falcons playoff game. Apparently, the bet was whichever city lost would have to fly the winning team's flag at its City Hall.

@MayorEdMurray @Seahawks @AtlantaFalcons We are ready for an @AtlantaFalcons win against the @Seahawks. Get ready to fly that falcons flag high. May the best team win. Rise up! — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 14, 2017

The Falcons won the game 36-20, so there won't be a "12th Man" flag flying anywhere in Atlanta anytime soon. But in Seattle, there'll be a Dirty Bird flag waving high.

Congrats, @KasimReed and @AtlantaFalcons. We love our @Seahawks but today was your day. A bet's a bet and we'll get on that flag raising ... — Ed Murray (@MayorEdMurray) January 15, 2017

Wonder how that's going to affect the polls for the Seattle mayor in November...

