Seattle mayor loses bet to Mayor Reed, will fly Falcons flag

Sorry Seattle, but a bet's a bet.
The mayors of Seattle and Atlanta made a little wager on the Seahawks-Falcons playoff game. Apparently, the bet was whichever city lost would have to fly the winning team's flag at its City Hall.
Game on, Atlanta Mayor @KasimReed! Get ready to fly a 12th Man flag when the @Seahawks beat the @AtlantaFalcons. #GoHawks! #SEAvsATL pic.twitter.com/u6fYaqWyQS— Ed Murray (@MayorEdMurray) January 14, 2017
@MayorEdMurray @Seahawks @AtlantaFalcons We are ready for an @AtlantaFalcons win against the @Seahawks. Get ready to fly that falcons flag high. May the best team win. Rise up!— Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 14, 2017
The Falcons won the game 36-20, so there won't be a "12th Man" flag flying anywhere in Atlanta anytime soon. But in Seattle, there'll be a Dirty Bird flag waving high.
Congrats, @KasimReed and @AtlantaFalcons. We love our @Seahawks but today was your day. A bet's a bet and we'll get on that flag raising ...— Ed Murray (@MayorEdMurray) January 15, 2017
@MayorEdMurray @AtlantaFalcons @Seahawks Thank you, Mayor Murray. You, the @Seahawks and the people of Seattle are all class.— Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 15, 2017
Wonder how that's going to affect the polls for the Seattle mayor in November...
