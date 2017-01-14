Seattle mayor loses bet to Mayor Reed, will fly Falcons flag

WXIA
January 14, 2017

Sorry Seattle, but a bet's a bet.

The mayors of Seattle and Atlanta made a little wager on the Seahawks-Falcons playoff game. Apparently, the bet was whichever city lost would have to fly the winning team's flag at its City Hall.

The Falcons won the game 36-20, so there won't be a "12th Man" flag flying anywhere in Atlanta anytime soon. But in Seattle, there'll be a Dirty Bird flag waving high.

Wonder how that's going to affect the polls for the Seattle mayor in November...

