Shanahan one of two leading candidates for 49ers head coach

Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan may be one step closer to becoming the next head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

On Monday, Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, pulled himself out of the running for job.

"At this time, it's best for my family and myself to remain here," McDaniels later said on a conference call Monday.

That leaves the 49ers with two known candidates: Shanahan and Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach/offensive line Tom Cable, who interviewed Sunday. The 49ers brass remained in the Seattle area Monday to speak with Seahawks executives Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer about their GM job.

Cable is available to hire immediately after the Seahawks’ loss at Atlanta on Saturday. Shanahan technically can’t be hired until the Falcons are eliminated, but that wouldn’t stop the sides from reaching a verbal agreement that he’d take the job, as Falcons coach Dan Quinn did two years ago.

Shanahan feels he's ready to lead his own NFL team.

"I definitely do. I think I have been," Shanahan said recently. "It's about getting that opportunity and finding the right fit, and it's definitely not something I have to do."

In just two seasons into his position with the Falcons, he's helped form a high-powered offense that utilizes a good part of the roster.

"I love it here. I love the situation here, the team here. There's no one better I could work for," he said. "By no means is it something that has to get done, but it's a goal of our profession. I'd be surprised if most people didn't tell you they were ready.

Shanahan, 37, has already interviewed with 49ers. He also met with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos about their now-filled head coaching vacancies.

