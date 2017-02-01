Spider-Man and Venom will join forces for the Falcons to defeat the evil Tom Brady

HOUSTON -- The Falcons defensive numbers may not say much.

But people are finally taking notice of the young defense that has emerged with some fierce characters, the kind of characters one might find in a comic book.

Opposing offenses don’t always sense him coming, but then BAM! A blow by rookie safety Keanu Neal can mean lights out.

"It's just a rush," Neal said to 11Alive. "It's an awesome feeling when you hit that sweet spot."

It's like day and night. Neal’s cool demeanor off the field turns into vicious attack on the field. It makes you wonder, where does it all come from? His old coach from Florida, Will Muschamp, has a theory.

"Coach Muschamp said I have alter egos, like I have split personalities or something," Neal said, laughing. "He always called me 'Keanus,' plural."

The polar-personalities makes for a pretty good comic book character.

"I feel like Venom," Neal said. "There's Spider-Man, and then Venom is like his nemesis."

But watch out Venom, Spider-Man is on your team.

"If he wants to start something, start something," linebacker Vic Beasley said when learning Neal identifies as Venom.

All in good fun, Beasley described himself as Spider-Man, but knows it's good to have a guy like Venom with the Falcons.

"We have a great relationship. We've developed that over this year, so far," Beasley said. "I'm not necessarily the hitter like he is, but if he can pass the trait down to me, I would definitely take that."

Spider-Man and Venom will gladly join forces this week and try and take down the evil Tom Brady.

"I've been thinking about this moment for a long time. I know Tom Brady is a Hall of Fame quarterback," Beasley said. "To be able to get to him will be amazing for me, and I'm going to try and get the ball off him just to help our offense out."

"We feed off it for sure. Once someone delivers that big blow, it energizes everyone, gets everyone pumped up and once everyone starts clicking like that, everyone starts showing that physicality, and we're unstoppable really.

Fast and physical, that's exactly what Spider-Man and Venom will need to be to take Brady down.

