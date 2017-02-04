Store hours extended at Dick's if Falcons win

ATLANTA, Ga – If the Falcons win Super Bowl LI, you won’t have to wait long to buy that NFL championship t-shirt or hat.

As it did during the NFC championship game, several metro Atlanta DICK’s Sporting Goods will be open immediately after Sunday’s game if the Falcons capture their first-ever Super Bowl title:

Lenox Marketplace

Mall of Georgia at Millcreek

Town Center Commons

North Point Mall

Fayette Pavilion

Peachtree Square

Southpoint

East Cobb Crossing

North Logan Commons

The Village at Newnan Crossing

Lakeshore Mall

Cumming Town Center

Canton Marketplace

Also, should the Falcons win, those stores will open at 6 am on Monday.

Several pop-up shops have sprung up over metro Atlanta as Sunday’s Super Bowl draws closer, as owners seek to cash in on what has become the city’s hottest sports apparel.

The City of Atlanta says they are only going after a shop if they receive a formal complaint about them, but in Peachtree City, officials have revoked three temporary permits.



(© 2017 WXIA)