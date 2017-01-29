Photo: Grace Allen, Special to 11Alive

Meet Luca James Allen, the 10-month-old son of Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ricardo Allen.

Luca is a big fan of his daddy, who left for Houston on Sunday to get ready to play in Super Bowl LI.

Luca was with mom, Grace, at the NFC Championship and saw daddy's interception that helped the Falcons beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. After the game, he got to go down on the field and celebrate in all the confetti. How fun! This week, Luca helped dad pack for his big trip to Houston.

On Sunday, Luca tried to leave with daddy, who is leaving with the team. Unfortunately, Luca has to stay behind for a couple days, but he'll meet back up with him on Tuesday when he travels with mom to Houston.

We'll see more from the Super Bowl baby cam later this week in Houston:





