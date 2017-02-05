WXIA
Close

Super Bowl LI: Minute-by-minute updates

WXIA Breaking News

WXIA 4:11 PM. EST February 05, 2017

HOUSTON –  We’ll keep this live blog updated with the latest through Super Bowl Sunday!

PHOTOS: Super Bowl tailgating outside NRG Stadium

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories