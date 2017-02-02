Talons come out: Who is the real Falcons Bird Lady?

(Photo: WXIA-TV, Atlanta)

ATLANTA -- The battle on the gridiron hasn’t even begun in Houston but feathers are already flying between some die-hard Atlanta Falcons fans.

In the Macon area, there’s Carolyn Freeman, a former police officer who said a car wreck left her bedridden for 12 years – until she decided in 2008 to rise up and become a mascot of sorts – the Atlanta Falcons Bird Lady.

But in Atlanta lives Keisha Burns. She’s a colorectal cancer survivor who said she’s the original Bird Lady and has been since the Falcons’ first Super Bowl bid in 1999. Her picture was even featured on the 2008 ticket. Her friends call Freeman the “Bootleg” Bird Lady.

They’ve coexisted in their respective corners with their respective costumes and Facebook pages – until now. Suddenly, the talons are starting to come out a bit after Freeman’s Super Bowl bus trip to Houston was cancelled due to lack of participation. Nine fans found themselves without a ride on Wednesday night. Burns wants fans to know she is in no way associated with the other Bird Lady or the cancelled trip.

“I just want people to know that’s not my bus,” Burns said. “I’m not affiliated wither; I don’t have nothing to do with her.”

Both ladies will be in Houston to cheer on the Falcons but they won’t likely be doing it together. Burns has organized her own bus trip but said her bus is full.

Hopefully Texas is big enough for both of them.

