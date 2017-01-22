Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Eric Weems (14) dumps gatorade on head coach Dan Quinn during the fourth quarter in the 2017 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at the Georgia Dome. Atlanta won 44-21. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, John David Mercer)

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons are returning to the Super Bowl.

It has been 18 years since the Falcons were in Super Bowl XXXIII. Since, they've had multiple chances to return, but have suffered from many demoralizing postseason losses.

There was the beating by Philadelphia in the 2004 NFC Championship. The comeback by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2012 conference championship.

Not this year.

Believe it, Atlanta.

The Falcons will travel to Houston to play in Super Bowl LI and showcase one of the most explosive offenses seen in league history. They put that on display as the Falcons snapped the Green Bay Packers' eight-game winning streak to win the NFC Championship 44-21 at the Georgia Dome on Sunday.

Snapped is an understatement. They destroyed it.

The Falcons shutout the Packers in the first half, and star receiver Julio Jones was the dagger in the Packers' comeback hopes with a 73-yard touchdown catch early in the second half, breaking a tackle to run for his second touchdown of the day.

Quarterback Matt Ryan threw four touchdowns and rushed for one. He threw for 392 yards and averaged an astounding 10.3 yards per pass. He was the only starting quarterback who had not been to the Super Bowl out of the four teams remaining.

"It feels good, but we've got some unfinished business," Ryan said to FOX during the postgame celebration.

"For those fans who have rocked this place over the last 25 years, this one's for you, baby," head coach Dan Quinn said.

The Falcons scored on their opening drive after converting three third downs, an area they would dominate for the entire game. It was their eighth consecutive game scoring on the opening drive.

Matt Ryan threw a shovel pass to Mohamed Sanu to put the Falcons on the board. After Matt Bryant kicked a 28-yard field goal to put the Falcons up by 10, Ryan scrambled 14 yards to score on the ground, his first rushing touchdown since 2012.

Ryan, one of the favorites for this year's MVP award, found Jones from five yards out who managed to get two feet in bounds to put the Falcons up 24-0 at halftime.

Jones made nine catches, many of them acrobatic including a 23-yard catch that setup a pass from Ryan to running back Devonta Freeman.

Everything went right for the Falcons. Nothing went right for the Packers.

While Rodgers managed to find an injured Jordy Nelson early despite him playing with broken ribs, Mason Crosby missed a 41-yard field goal, his first postseason miss in 23 consecutive attempts.

Cornerback Jalen Collins stripped the ball away from Aaron Ripkowski and recovered it for the Falcons on their next drive. The refs called it a touchback, despite many on social media thinking it should have been a safety because of Collins rolling into the end zone with the ball. The NFL has already said it was the right call by the refs.

Gained possession with left leg touching the goal line so it is a touchback. Momentum and ball at 1-yd line if body part not in EZ. — Dean Blandino (@DeanBlandino) January 22, 2017

Rodgers tried to put together a touchdown drive to end the first half, but his marquee Hail Mary attempt was intercepted by Ricardo Allen, setting up Jones' first touchdown.

The Packers got on the board mid-way through the third quarter. Rodgers threw a 3-yard touchdown to Davante Adams. Rodgers threw a 3-yard pass to Nelson, and Ripkowski scored the 2-point conversion on the next drive.

But it was too little, too late.

Plus, the Falcons just wouldn't stop scoring.

Tevin Coleman ran for a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Falcons up by 29.

Rodgers was 27-of-45 for 287 yards and three touchdowns. He found Georgia-native Jared Cook for the team's final touchdown of the day. The two-point attempt was no good.

It was the final football game at the Georgia Dome. The final event is March 5 before it is demolished and Mercedes-Benz Stadium opens next door.

The Falcons lost to the Denver Broncos in their only Super Bowl appearance 34-19. They will face either the Pittsburgh Steelers or New England Patriots who play in the AFC Championship later on Sunday.

