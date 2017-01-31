Falcons find themselves in familiar position at Super Bowl

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Very few people expected to see the Atlanta Falcons compete in Super Bowl LI.

Prior to the regular season, many experts, including ESPN and USA Today, pegged the team to finish 7-9. USA Today wrote the team "knows how to pile up yards but sturggles to convert them into points." The Falcons ended up leading the league in points.

The website FiveThirtyEight gave the team a 25% percent to make the playoffs, 15% chance to win its division and a 5% percent chance to garner a first round bye. The Falcons did all three.

Nearly all of CBS Sports' football writers picked the team to finish last in the NFC South. They finished first.

Now as the calender page turns to February, the Falcons find themselves in a familiar position as they prepare to face the New England Patriots: underdogs. Right where they've been all season.

Best reactions from the Falcons after winning NFC title



(© 2017 WXIA)