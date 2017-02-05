WXIA
The final message from the Falcons before Super Bowl LI

Falcons fans #RiseUp at Atlanta airport

Alec McQuade, WXIA 4:49 PM. EST February 05, 2017

This is it. The Super Bowl. 

All season long, it has been about the Brotherhood for the Atlanta Falcons. At first, it was just a saying we heard from time to time, not truly recognizing its significance. Then, it became a way of life for the Falcons, a vision they live by. 

Then it became the a motto for the entire city of Atlanta.

The Falcons are one win away from winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history. But Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots stand in their way. 

The Falcons released one final hype video just a couple hours before the Super Bowl, and its message comes down to one thing: "Compete for the Brotherhood. Compete for the crown."

Watch the video here: 

