The Last One: Remembering the Georgia Dome

Matt Crawford came to almost every game in the Georgia Dome.

ATLANTA -- The air around the Georgia Dome was different this time. The team has been here before back in 2011. The city had just finished melting from Snowmageddon. While we thawed, Green Bay and Aaron Rogers heated up with a 48-21 Route. But this time was different. With warm temperatures, the air was electric and so was the offense.

They Won! They Won! Atlanta Won!

The Dome finished with it's biggest win ever. The memories of the Dome now come with a sweet ending.

"All the time you spent with friends, and tailgating." Scott Lambert said. "But excited about the new stadium."

This time, the tailgating lots mixed burgers with memories.

"I was born in the Dome." Louis Cardenas said while a friend chimed in "No you were conceived in the Dome!"

"I remember being a few rows from the field and getting gloves from Jamal Anderson after the game," one fan said.

"My favorite player was Deion Sanders," Tombs Mclendon said. "I used to love to see him intercept the ball and high step it into the end zone.

Ralph Carreker has been a Falcons season ticket holder for 39 years - a time that has stretched past great teams and bad ones and one really great coach.

"My best memory in this building... Well actually the Dan Reeves days and the dirty bird," Carreker said.

Matt Crawford has made just about every Falcons home game in the Georgia Dome. He even has a commemorative pin from that game. But he also got a new one last week.

"This one here a girl at the concession stand, she gave me that (a pin for the last season). She just pulled it off her lanyard and said here you need that," Matt Crawford said.

And now, the Falcons move on to Houston. The team and city have said goodbye to their home of 25 years. Next year, they'll open a new stadium that has everything - every thing but memories. But everyone we spoke too said they're still looking forward to the new stadium with great anticipation and the chance to make new memories.

The Georgia Dome had one last gift to give the city of Atlanta. And it came on it's very last game.

"It's a hurt to see it go but it's a joy to see the new come in." Carrecker said.

