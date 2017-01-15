WXIA
The reporter Michael Bennett verbally attacked is a cancer survivor

Alec McQuade, WXIA 4:17 PM. EST January 15, 2017

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett went on a profanity-laced tirade against a Seattle television reporter that asked about the team's pass rush after the Seahawks' loss in the playoffs on Saturday.

Bennett questioned what kind of adversity the reporter had been through during his rant.

"We lost the game! That's the NFL, you non-playing mother (expletive)! What you do with your life? What you do with your lifetime mother (expletive)? What injury you play through? What adversity you went through?" he said.

A columnist from the Seattle Times revealed that the television reporter Bennett upbraided, Bill Wixey, actually has battled a lot of adversity.

Wixey has talked about his cancer many times, including on his Facebook page in 2014 when he celebrated being cancer free for five years.

Bennett probably had no idea and would likely take it back now if he could, but he let his emotions get the best of him after a tough loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

(© 2017 WXIA)

