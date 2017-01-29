There's a 'Brotherhood' billboard next to the Falcons team hotel in Houston

HOUSTON -- One of the first things that's noticeable around the Atlanta Falcons team hotel in Houston is the buildings outlined in red and white lights.
But once your eyes scan past the Falcons banners and gigantic pictures of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones that can be seen on the walls inside the hotel, there's a billboard next to the hotel that everyone eventually notices. It's not overly big, and it doesn't stand out that much. But its message does.
Hovering next to I-10 is a billboard that reads, "In Brotherhood We Rise."
A security guard for the mall across the street said the billboard has been up nearly all week, going up almost immediately after the Falcons beat the Packers in the NFC Championship.
It was likely the Falcons or team owner Arthur Blank who purchased the billboard for his team to see when they arrived in Houston, although we don't know that for sure.
Regardless of who did it, now everyone in Houston knows about the #Brotherhood.
Here's a look at the billboard and team hotel:
There's a #Brotherhood billboard next to the @AtlantaFalcons team hotel #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/AEFliiL79I— 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) January 30, 2017
The area around the #Falcons hotel is all appropriately colored #RiseUp #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/w6YhGbNnam— 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) January 30, 2017
.@devontafreeman greets fans and signs autographs outside the #Falcons hotel #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/LBmS9Rps0Q— 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) January 30, 2017
