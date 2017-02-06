This Atlanta-area student has a good reason for being tardy

Photo: Greater Atlanta Christian

NORCROSS, Ga. -- An Atlanta-area student had good reason to be tardy the day after the Falcons fell in Super Bowl LI.

The Greater Atlanta Christian elementary school student wrote "failed to rise up" as his explanation for being late on the school's sign-in sheet.

That student wasn't alone. Principal Dr. Brad Schultz said that the school had between 15 and 20 tardy students on Monday. That's about twice the amount of a normal day.

Other reasons listed on the sheet included "Falcons depression", "Sick" (weren't we all?) and "technical difficulties" (surely that could be Falcons' related?).

Schultz said his staff had a laugh when they saw the Falcons-related excuses.

"We're all pretty big Falcons fans here and a lot of us had trouble rising up this morning," Schultz said.

The students won sympathy from ESPN. The sports network tweeted out the sign-in sheeting, saying "Hard to blame any kids in Atlanta who were late to school today because they 'failed to rise up.'" More than 6600 had "loved" or retweeted the picture in just an hour.

The good news: the principal said he thought student's "failed to rise" excuse was valid, and the student wasn't sitting in detention Monday afternoon.

While the big L stung, many used the power of positivity to turn their spirits around, thanking the Falcons for the good times they provided they provided this season.

Greater Atlanta Christian's communications director, Margie Isef, said the school is already looking to next year and #RiseUp2018.

