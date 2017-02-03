Those Falcons pop-up shops are everywhere, but are they legal?

You've seen them everywhere - gas stations, street corners - But are they legal?

Like so many of us, fans all over metro Atlanta are getting our Falcons gear ready and painting the town red and black. But a lot of that merchandise is coming from pop-up shops.

One thing is clear -- they are a great cash cow. 11Alive's Blayne Alexander talked to one woman who has raked in thousands of dollars in just three days. But there are rules to follow, and at least one police department is cracking down.

Meet Denise Young. She's a business owner from Detroit, but for one week, she's the owner-operator of an Atlanta Falcons pop-up shop. And it's been working -- so far, her total?

"Thousands," she said.

And that's just three days in.

Now that this is the hottest gear in town, for many fans, a pop-up shop is the only hope, with so many stores sold out of gear. But before she could set up, she had to pay up.

"Apply for a permit with the city, you have to pay taxes, do it right," she said.

But when will police crack down? The City of Atlanta says they are only going after a shop if they receive a formal complaint about it. But in Peachtree City, officials have revoked three temporary permits. In a Facebook post, the city explained they did not want to set a precedent for pop-up shops going forward, adding: "this does not mean the city is supporting the Patriots."

But outside one Gwinnett County gas station, the Falcons spirit - and money - won't stop anytime soon.

