TODAY Show is Rising Up in Atlanta on Falcons Friday

ATLANTA – The TODAY Show will be part of #RiseUp festivities when they crash the party Friday morning live from Atlanta.

Sheinelle Jones was live from Hudson Grille in Midtown starting at 6:30 a.m., with 11Alive’s Crash Clark. They were joined by Falcons fans, Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and Freddie the Falcon.

Photos | TODAY show in Atlanta to #RiseUp

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)