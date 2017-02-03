TODAY Show is Rising Up in Atlanta on Falcons Friday

ATLANTA – The TODAY Show will be part of #RiseUp festivities when they crash the party Friday morning live from Atlanta.
Sheinelle Jones was live from Hudson Grille in Midtown starting at 6:30 a.m., with 11Alive’s Crash Clark. They were joined by Falcons fans, Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and Freddie the Falcon.
#WelcomeToAtlanta @SheinelleJones! She's in Atlanta with @CrashClark to #RiseUp on @TODAYshow— 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) February 3, 2017
More: https://t.co/l0m0BHC2Ho pic.twitter.com/3vUr2Awh1I
A-T-L indeed, we #riseup @HudsonGrilleM in Midtown and it's not slowing down. @TODAYshow @SheinelleJones @11AliveNews #11Alive #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/eVnkcQcf8n— Crash Clark (@CrashClark) February 3, 2017
Photos | TODAY show in Atlanta to #RiseUp
