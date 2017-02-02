WXIA
TODAY Show will Rise Up in Atlanta

TODAY Show will Rise Up in Atlanta

Jessica Noll, WXIA 6:59 AM. EST February 02, 2017

ATLANTA – The TODAY Show will be part of #RiseUp festivities when they crash the party Friday morning live from Atlanta.

Sheinelle Jones will be live from Hudson Grille in Midtown at 6:30 a.m., with 11Alive’s Crash Clark.
 

 

 

 

 

