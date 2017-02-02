Touchdown brown butter brownies with cashews and bourbon for your big game party

For the Big Game this weekend try out Katy Watson and Christine Roberts Touchdown Brown Butter Brownies with Cashews and Bourbon.

ATLANTA - Touchdown Brown Butter Brownies with Cashews & Bourbon

(Makes 16 bars)

Ingredients:

* 10 Tbsp unsalted butter

* ¾ cup cocoa powder

* 1 cup plus 3 Tbsp sugar

* Pinch of salt

* 1 Tbsp bourbon

* 2 eggs

* 1/3 cup +1 Tbsp flour

* 1 cup cashews, toasted

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. .

In a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat and continue cooking until the bubbling subsides and butter begins to brown, between 5-10 minutes. Watch closely as butter can burn quickly. Remove from heat.

Add cocoa powder, sugar, salt, and bourbon to browned butter and stir until combined. Let cool for five minutes.

Add eggs and whisk for about a minute until batter becomes shiny. Add flour. Stir in toasted cashews.

Pour batter into a greased 8x8 pan lined with parchment and bake for about 25 minutes until set.

WXIA