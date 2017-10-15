UGA alum helps Dolphins pull off stunning upset over Falcons

Oct 15, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) is tackled by Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATLANTA -- An Atlanta native spoiled the party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Reshad Jones picked-off Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to help the Miami Dolphins pull-off a stunning upset over the reigning NFC Champions 20-17.

It looked like it was going to be a classic "Matty Ice," game-winning drive. Ryan threw to 22 yards to Justin Hardy to get the Falcons in Dolphins' territory with a minute remaining, but Ryan's pass to Austin Hooper was deflected and Jones picked it off for the Dolphins' first interception of the season.

Jones played for UGA from 2007-09. He was drafted as a junior in the 5th round of the 2010 NFL Draft to the Dolphins. He went to Washington High School in Atlanta.

Ryan completed 23 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown. It's Ryan's sixth interception this season.

The Falcons built a 17-point lead by halftime by spreading the ball to several receivers, including newcomer Marvin Hall. Ryan threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Hall to get the Falcons up by 10. Hall was activated from the practice squad on Saturday since the Falcons are dealing with several injuries.

In the second quarter, Devonta Freeman broke free for a 44-yard run, and Tevin Coleman scored from 6 yards out. But other than those few plays, the running game struggled to produce yardage against a stout defensive line. Despite Ryan Schraeder returning to the offensive line, they struggled to protect Ryan, who was sacked twice.

The offense stalled in the second half, and the Dolphins scored 20 unanswered points.

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler threw 11 yards to Kenny Stills to get on the board. After the Falcons went three-and-out, Cutler found Jarvis Landry for a 7-yard touchdown pass. Deion Jones, who had an interception earlier in the game, had picked off Cutler on the drive, but Grady Jarrett was called for roughing the passer. The Falcons dealt with penalties on both sides of the ball, six penalties for 73 yards.

Cutler was 19-of-33 for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

After a fumbled snap on a punt and a three-and-out by the Falcons offense, Cody Parkey had back-to-back field goals to put the Dolphins in the lead.

The Falcons have now lost two in a row. They were coming off a bye week. They will try to recover as they go to New England for a rematch of Super Bowl LI next Sunday.

But it won't help their confidence going into that game having blown another lead.

