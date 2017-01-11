ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback was in attendance for the final regular season NFL game at the Georgia Dome, and he is hoping fans will eventually forgive him.

Vick, 36, returned to the stadium for the first time since 2011 when he was a quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"This place holds a special place in my career," Vick said, who the Falcons drafted No. 1 overall in 2001. He played for seven seasons, leading the Falcons to the NFC Championship in 2004.

In 2007, Vick was indicted and served 21 months in prison after he was found to have been a part of an illegal dog fighting operation in Virginia for more than six years. He returned to the NFL in 2009 and played for Philadelphia, the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vick hasn't played an NFL game since 2015.

While some fans appreciate Vick for his time in a Falcons uniform, many were unhappy when news came out that Vick would be honored with other former Falcons during a halftime ceremony, and people began online petitions urging the team not to do so.

Vick knows those people are out there and hopes they will come to forgive him.

"I think at some point in your life, you have to forgive," Vick said. "There's a handful of people-- a lot of people here in this organization, in this city...there's a lot of people that forgave me. Give me an opportunity to show a different side of myself. That's the candid part I think will really start to exert. I'm just so thankful that I got a lot of support."

Vick received a big ovation during the halftime ceremony.

He recently said on the Jim Rome show that he would like to officially retire from the NFL as a Falcon. On Sunday, he said he and team owner Arthur Blank have discussed it.

"That's one of the conversations that's been had. As of right now, I think the most important thing is to just enjoy the day."

