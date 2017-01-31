Video: The moment Kyle Shanahan realized he lost the Super Bowl playbook

Photo: Alec McQuade, 11Alive

HOUSTON -- Kyle Shanahan's backpack was accidentally picked up by a San Francisco columnist at the Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. Inside it was his playbook for the Super Bowl.

As the media session was ending, 11Alive was with Shanahan. He started to feel around for his backpack and realized it was missing.

He started asking around to the various reporters if the bags lying around the seats at Minute Maid Park were his or theirs.

The audio is hard to hear because the microphone was not set up, but it sounds like Shanahan said he misplaced something. He doesn't look too nervous as he looks around and says goodbye to the reporters.

Here is the raw video of when it happened:





