WXIA
Close

Video: The moment Kyle Shanahan realized he lost the Super Bowl playbook

RAW: The moment Kyle Shanahan realized he lost the Super Bowl playbook

Alec McQuade, WXIA 2:32 PM. EST January 31, 2017

HOUSTON -- Kyle Shanahan's backpack was accidentally picked up by a San Francisco columnist at the Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. Inside it was his playbook for the Super Bowl.

As the media session was ending, 11Alive was with Shanahan. He started to feel around for his backpack and realized it was missing.

He started asking around to the various reporters if the bags lying around the seats at Minute Maid Park were his or theirs. 

The audio is hard to hear because the microphone was not set up, but it sounds like Shanahan said he misplaced something. He doesn't look too nervous as he looks around and says goodbye to the reporters.

Here is the raw video of when it happened:


PHOTOS | Wacky sightings at NFL Opening Night

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

Falcons' Kyle Shanahan temporarily loses gameplan when reporter takes backpack

WXIA

Can't miss moments from the Falcons Super Bowl Opening Night

WXIA

Muslim Falcons player rejects opportunity to speak up against Trump's travel ban

WXIA

5 things Patriots fans are saying about the Falcons that are hilariously wrong

WXIA

Falcons hold first Super Bowl practice, Alex Mack appears healthy

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories