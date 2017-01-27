RiseUpATL Rally at City Hall proves Atlanta pride

City Hall rally

ATLANTA - Cheers echoed off the walls of Atlanta City Hall Friday afternoon during the city's Rise Up rally.

Mayor Kasim Reed showed off his Super Bowl T-shirt and declared it Falcons Week in a proclamation, "Because one day is not enough!" He declared it was a "revival of the Dirty Bird."

The Atlanta Falcons are still nine days away from facing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI in Houston, but the excitement from fans is already reaching Super Sunday levels.

Reed introduced music superstar Usher, who said he's been dreaming about his hometown Falcons not just getting to the Super Bowl, but winning it: "This time we're getting that W, right?!"

"That's how Mayor Reed does it," Usher said to 11Alive about the sheer magnitude of the rally. "I'm really excited for Atlanta to be in the Super Bowl. We're gonna go get that W. That's what this is all about. This is the energy of Atlanta coming together in Houston."

Confetti fell from the ceiling as the crowd chanted "A-T-L! A-T-L!" Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay was astounded.

"I thought there'd be 500 people here. I did not expect this. But it shows you the energy in the city which is really neat. You saw it the last week in the Georgia Dome, and you're seeing it here today."

The team couldn't attend the rally because they had practice in Flowery Branch at the same time. It was their final practice in Georgia this season.

There will be another rally Sunday at 12:30 p.m. with the team's motorcade circling around Atlantic Station before they travel to the airport.

PHOTOS | #RiseUpATL Rally

