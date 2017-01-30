Welcome to Houston!

Scenes from Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Photo: Matt Pearl, WXIA)

Meet Houston.

It’s a city that for the next week both the Atlanta Falcons and 11Alive crews will call home. A city that bears some resemblance to our home.

Houston is, like Atlanta, known for its traffic.

Houston, like Atlanta, has recently been one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.

In many ways, you could say Houston is Atlanta…but Texas-sized.

It has not one, but two Perimeters. And the city itself holds 2.2 million people – four times the size of the ATL.

And like Atlanta, Houston is known for its barbecue. The place even makes fried corn on the cob…whaaat???

The two cities’ histories are also eerily similar in terms of sports. Houston, like Atlanta, has never known an NFL champion. In fact, just like Atlanta, the last time Houston won a major sports championship was 1995. Four months before the Braves won their only World Series crown, the Rockets won their second straight title in the NBA.

And when it comes to hosting Super Bowls, Houston again mirrors Atlanta. Our city is actually following Houston’s Texas-sized footsteps.

Houston built NRG Stadium at the turn of the century and was promptly rewarded with a Super Bowl (won by the New England Patriots…but let’s not worry about that).

So, yes, the big game is back in Houston, and yes, it again features the boys from Boston, but for the next week, Texas’ “Atlanta” will get a visit from real Atlanta…with our team.

