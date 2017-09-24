What is the 10 second runoff rule and how did it help the Falcons?

Sep 24, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Assistant to the head coach Steve Scarnecchia celebrates just after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta)

The Detroit Lions won. And then it was reviewed, and reversed. Then, a rule about game timing took away any chance for the Lions to try one more time and win the game.

Much to everyone's surprised, the Falcons were able to hang on to win 30-26 at Ford Field and remain undefeated.

In case you didn't hear, Lions quarterback Matt Stafford threw a pass to Golden Tate III on third down at the 1-yard line with 8 seconds left. However, the play was reviewed, and Brian Poole got a hand on Tate to rule him down at the half-yard line.

The referees announced the reversal, and also stated that there would be a 10-second runoff. That put the clock at 0, and the Falcons came away with the victory.

So what is the 10-second runoff rule?

There are a few different situations in which the NFL calls for a 10 second runoff. Most of them have to do with fourth timeouts because of injuries and penalties to avoid teams by using those to stop the clock and create an advantage. But Rule 4, Sec. 7, Art. 4 of the NFL rule book also talks about a runoff in cases of replay review:

If a replay review after the two-minute warning of either half results in the on-field ruling being reversed and the correct ruling would not have stopped the game clock, then the officials will run 10 seconds off the game clock before permitting the ball to be put in play on the ready-for-play signal. The defense cannot decline the runoff, but either team can use a remaining timeout to prevent it.

The Lions had no timeouts remaining, and therefore couldn't prevent the runoff. Because the Lions' play was complete and the clock was under 2 minutes, the clock should have continued to run. So because the reversal changed the stop clock to a running clock, it enforced the runoff.

It's a weird way to end a game and completely changed the result. It will likely start a debate whether or not the runoff should apply to scoring replays.

