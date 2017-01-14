What the Falcons said after pounding the Seahawks in playoffs

Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn hugs Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional playoff at Georgia Dome. Atlanta won 36-20. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Seattle Seahawks 36-20 on Saturday to advance to the NFC Championship.

While the team was thrilled about avenging a regular season loss, a lot of the talk after the game was about the Georgia Dome and if the Falcons want to play in it one more time. The Dome will be torn down later this year as the Falcons move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"To have that opportunity to come back here one last time, I think that would be something we all look forward to. Past that, the coach side of me and the match-ups, I'd have to have to go and find that out," Quinn said.

"From the opening kickoff, the Dome was rocking. That was maybe as loud as it has ever been in here and great environment to play in today," quarterback Matt Ryan said.

Green Bay would have to beat Dallas on Sunday for the Falcons to host the championship game.

Ryan, who threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns, continued to prove why he's a top choice for the MVP award. Eight different receivers had catches, and 10 were targeted. Ryan gave a lot of credit to his running backs, tight ends and receivers who found ways to get open around the "Legion of Boom" led by Richard Sherman.

"They beat some really good corners and tough guys to go against in man-to-man coverage, and I thought they played really, really well."

The Falcons defense, which ranks among the worst in the league this season, didn't look at all like it. Brooks Reed, Jonathan Babineaux and Ben Garland all had sacks, and Garland's was a safety that began a 19-point run for the Falcons. Garland is officially an offensive lineman for the Falcons, but made the play on defense.





Russ is tripped by his own lineman into the end zone.



2 POINTS! #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/y882OXGwzO — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017

"I'm so happy for Ben. He's a jack of all trades," Ryan said. "He plays offensive line for us. He's made some big plays on the defensive line this entire year. But that's the way he is. I would expect Ben to play so well because he works so hard."

Ricardo Allen and Deion Jones both had interceptions in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

Finally, as for who Ryan would like to face in eight days in the NFC Championship:

"It doesn't matter to me."

