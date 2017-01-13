What you need to know about parking and tailgating for the Falcons' playoff game

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 20: A video board outside the stadium shows messages of support for the Atlanta Falcons outside the stadium prior to the Falcons hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on January 20, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Graythen, 2013 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Tailgating on Saturday? Pack your cooler, corn hole and cash.

There will be dozens of parking lots and decks open around the Georgia Dome early Saturday morning before the Falcons' NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Season ticket holders should have received parking from the Falcons already. Single game parking cannot be bought directly from the Falcons. The team redirects those looking for parking to ParkingPanda or ParkingWhiz.

RELATED:

Falcons playoff game nearly sold our, resale ticket prices rising

Falcons ready for rematch against Seahawks

Parking within a 5-10 minute walk around the Dome begins at roughly $21 and up on ParkingPanda. Those wishing to park within a block from the Dome may pay anywhere from $30 and up. These prices are consistent with ParkingWhiz. There is cheaper parking available, but those lots are quite far from the Dome.

Fans may also take MARTA to the Georgia Dome. A MARTA spokesperson told 11Alive that the public transportation service will add extra rail service on all of its lines on Saturday. There will be an increased MARTA police presence on Saturday, as well.

Many parking lots will be selling spots the day of the game. 11Alive reached out to several parking companies that own lots around the Dome, including LAZ Parking and Lanier Parking, to find out what they will be charging for day-of parking and how customers can pay, but they would not respond.

SP+ Parking lots have two lots across from Centennial Olympic Park that open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Passes are currently being sold online for $34.50.

There is also important info to know about tailgating around the Dome. Each private lot has its own rules. Therefore, ask before you park whether or not they will allow you have grills, tents and open containers.

The best lots for tailgating are the Yellow Lot (465 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW) and The Gultch (30 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA 30030. This lot can also be accessed by following Baker Street through the Marietta Street intersection and following the road by crossing the train tracks). Those are where the largest tailgates usually are.

Generally, tents cannot be larger than 8-by-10 feet in size. Tailgates should only be set up behind the vehicle or landscaped areas and not in the parking space. Loud or amplified music is not allowed in Georgia Dome parking lots.

If you are looking for parking for Saturday's game, here are some places to look:

ParkingWhiz

ParkingPanda

StubHub Parking Passes

SP+ Parking

ParkMe Mobile App

Photos that proved Falcons robbed by refs against Seahawks

(© 2017 WXIA)