What's the most popular Falcons merchandise and jersey ahead of NFC Championship?

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Atlanta Falcons fans look on during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2017 Getty Images)

With Championship Sunday nearly upon us, NFL merchandise sales are going up.

The Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are the final four teams remaining and fighting for a spot in Super Bowl LI. Thus, merchandise is hot for those four teams.

Wayfair, an online home decor retailer, ranked the top selling items from its NFL merchandise store (which doesn't include apparel).

So what's the top selling item for Atlanta Falcons fans?

A Falcons desk lamp. (Maybe it's to shed some light on all those amazing offensive stat sheets).

The other top Falcons items were a bean bag chair, graphic art plaque, 16-piece billiards set and an NFL video chair. The most Falcons-branded purchases have been from Gwinnett County, followed by Cobb, Fulton, Bibb and Coweta.

However, out of the four teams left, the Falcons' merchandise enthusiasm ranks last. The Steelers are purchasing the most items, followed by the Patriots and Packers. Steelers fans have purchased items at a rate 517 percent more than Falcons fans throughout the season.

This trend extends to the NFL's team jersey store, as well.

The No. 1 selling jersey is Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated in the playoffs by the Packers.

Out of the top 25 most selling jerseys, the Steelers have three (Antonio Brown highest No. 8), Patriots have three (Tom Brady highest No. 3), Packers have one (Aaron Rodgers No. 13) and the Falcons have one (Julio Jones No. 25).

Falcons gear may not be flying off the shelf at the rate of the other conference championship teams, but if there's one thing we learned in high school statistics, correlation does not prove causation. Just because Falcons fans aren't buying the most amount of gear doesn't mean they have any less spirit heading into Sunday's game.

Maybe they've had their desk lamps and jerseys all along.

