When and where to watch every NFL Playoff game

Nov 30, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of the stadium during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

The Atlanta Falcons are in the postseason for the first time in four years and are poised to make a run.

First, they have to face the Seattle Seahawks at home on Saturday. Then, if they beat the Seahawks, they will face the winner of the Green Bay Packers versus the Dallas Cowboys game eight days later. Two weeks after that is Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.

Here is the remaining NFL Playoff schedule:

Divisional Round

No. 3 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 New England Patriots

Time: 8:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Sunday, Jan. 15

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

No. 4 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

NFC & AFC Championships

Sunday, Jan. 22

Lower NFC seed at top NFC seed (Falcons will host this game if Green Bay beats Dallas)

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Lower AFC seed at top AFC seed

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Super Bowl LI

Feb. 5

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

