When and where to watch every NFL Playoff game

Dan Quinn on Seahawks playoff rematch: "Here we are"

Alec McQuade, WXIA 11:07 PM. EST January 11, 2017

The Atlanta Falcons are in the postseason for the first time in four years and are poised to make a run. 

First, they have to face the Seattle Seahawks at home on Saturday. Then, if they beat the Seahawks, they will face the winner of the Green Bay Packers versus the Dallas Cowboys game eight days later. Two weeks after that is Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas. 

Here is the remaining NFL Playoff schedule:

Divisional Round

No. 3 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
 
No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 New England Patriots
Time: 8:25 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
 
Sunday, Jan. 15
 
No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
 
No. 4 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 Dallas Cowboys
Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
 

NFC & AFC Championships

Sunday, Jan. 22
 
Lower NFC seed at top NFC seed (Falcons will host this game if Green Bay beats Dallas)
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
 
Lower AFC seed at top AFC seed
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
 

Super Bowl LI

Feb. 5
 
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: FOX

(© 2017 WXIA)

