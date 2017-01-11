When and where to watch every NFL Playoff game

The Atlanta Falcons are in the postseason for the first time in four years and are poised to make a run.
First, they have to face the Seattle Seahawks at home on Saturday. Then, if they beat the Seahawks, they will face the winner of the Green Bay Packers versus the Dallas Cowboys game eight days later. Two weeks after that is Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.
Here is the remaining NFL Playoff schedule:
Divisional Round
No. 3 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 New England Patriots
Time: 8:25 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Sunday, Jan. 15
No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
No. 4 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 Dallas Cowboys
Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
NFC & AFC Championships
Sunday, Jan. 22
Lower NFC seed at top NFC seed (Falcons will host this game if Green Bay beats Dallas)
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Lower AFC seed at top AFC seed
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Super Bowl LI
Feb. 5
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: FOX
