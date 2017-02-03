Where you can watch the Super Bowl and party

Fans get ready for kickoff.

When the Atlanta Falcons take on the new England Patriots on Sunday, millions will be watching from afar. Here is our Super Bowl guide of places to watch the game

FULTON COUNTY-

Taco Mac Phillips Arena

100 Techwood Dr., NW, Atlanta, Ga.

$35 Big Game Package includes:

- *Any 2 Drinks

- 10 Pack of Wings + Side

- Unlimited Chips & Salsa

- A guaranteed seat to watch the Big Game!

Bone Lick BBQ

327 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta, Ga.

(404) 343-4404

Sunday 4-11 p.m.

-Free shots every time the falcons score

-Complementary beer for those who wear Falcons gear

-Live DJ

The Official ULTIMATE SuperBowl Party @The Georgian Terrace

659 Peachtree St., NE Northeast, Atlanta, Ga.

4-6:30 p.m.

Negril Village ATL Super Bowl Party

30 North Ave., NE, Atlanta, Ga.

6-11:30 p.m.

DEKALB COUNTY-

The Ultimate Super Bowl Party – Club Libra

4525 Glenwood Road, Decatur, Ga.

5:30-11:30 p.m.

-Live DJ

-$5 Drinks

-$4 Beers

Dabomb SUPER BOWL 51 party

2912 Evans Mill Road, Lithonia, Ga.

(770) 484-8883

Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

GWINNETT COUNTY-

Dave and Buster’s Lawrenceville

5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Ste. 441, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Taco Mac Suwanee

3443 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee, Ga.

