Where you can watch the Super Bowl and party

Fans give Falcons a major send-off

Kristen Reed, WXIA 1:55 PM. EST February 03, 2017

When the Atlanta Falcons take on the new England Patriots on Sunday, millions will be watching from afar. Here is our Super Bowl guide of places to watch the game

**Note, this is a growing list.

FULTON COUNTY-

Taco Mac Phillips Arena 
100 Techwood Dr., NW, Atlanta, Ga.

$35 Big Game Package includes:
- *Any 2 Drinks
- 10 Pack of Wings + Side
- Unlimited Chips & Salsa
- A guaranteed seat to watch the Big Game!

Bone Lick BBQ
327 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta, Ga.
(404) 343-4404
Sunday 4-11 p.m.

-Free shots every time the falcons score
-Complementary beer for those who wear Falcons gear
-Live DJ

The Official ULTIMATE SuperBowl Party @The Georgian Terrace 

659 Peachtree St., NE Northeast, Atlanta, Ga.
4-6:30 p.m.

Negril Village ATL Super Bowl Party

30 North Ave., NE, Atlanta, Ga.
6-11:30 p.m.

Photos | Falcons Super Fans

DEKALB COUNTY-

The Ultimate Super Bowl Party – Club Libra
4525 Glenwood Road, Decatur, Ga.
5:30-11:30 p.m. 
-Live DJ
-$5 Drinks
-$4 Beers

Dabomb SUPER BOWL 51 party
2912 Evans Mill Road, Lithonia, Ga.
(770) 484-8883
Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

GWINNETT COUNTY-

Dave and Buster’s Lawrenceville
5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Ste. 441, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Taco Mac Suwanee
3443 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee, Ga.

