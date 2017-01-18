WXIA
Close

Who had the G helmet logo first?

Falcons awarded 'Tonight Show' superlatives

Alec McQuade, WXIA 5:16 PM. EST January 18, 2017

The Green Bay Packers are coming to Atlanta to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship in one of the biggest games in the city's history. 

On Sunday, the Packers' helmet, which features an oval G on the sides, will remind fans of a local team's helmet logo, the Georgia Bulldogs.

So which came first?

A Packers team equipment manager under legendary coach Vince Lombardi came up with the team's helmet logo in 1961. He designed the shape of the logo to represent a football and the G to mean Green Bay.

A couple years later in Athens, Georgia, Vince Dooley was redesigning the team's uniforms, including changing the helmets from silver to red, according to the school. His idea was to have a black G on a white background on the helmet. Josh Donaldson, a newly hired backfield coach, volunteered his wife, Anne, to help with the redesign. Anne had a degree in commercial art from the university, and created the G logo as we know it today, matching Dooley's "forward looking" vision he had for the G.

While the Georgia's G dimensions and colors were different, the university still sought approval from Green Bay to use the logo. The Packers granted it. A year later, Grambling State also designed a G logo for its helmet, and the Packers also granted the school permission.

Georgia's G designed in 1963 is slightly slimmer compared to the Packers' G. It has remained the same since, while Green Bay's logo was slightly altered to have a gold border in 1980.

So no finger pointing, Packers fans. Georgia didn't copy the Green Bay G, and even if they did, Green Bay let them.

PHOTOS | Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

Road to Houston: Falcons one win away from Super Bowl LI

WXIA

Falcons get little support but big laughs during 'Tonight Show' superlatives

WXIA

Michael Strahan backs the Falcons over Packers on Fallon

WXIA

Falcons LB on Aaron Rodgers: "He's scary"

WXIA

What's wrong with Julio Jones' toe and how will it affect the Falcons?

WXIA

Falcons vs. Packers second most expensive ticket in Dome history... for now

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories