Who is the early favorite to win Super Bowl LI?

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2017 Getty Images)

The conference championships are in the books, and the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots are in the Super Bowl.

So who is the early favorite?

As of now, the Patriots are favored to win by three points, according to Jeff Sherman, a Las Vagas SuperBook manager.

SB LI

at Houston, Texas



Sunday, February 5, 2017



New England Patriots -3

Atlanta Falcons 57.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 23, 2017

Sherman also has the over/under at 57.5, the highest in Super Bowl history, according to Pro Football Reference. So he's expecting a high scoring game.

The Falcons scored 44 points in their blowout against the Green Bay Packers, and the New England Patriots scored 36 points in their win against Pittsburgh.

