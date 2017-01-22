Who is the early favorite to win Super Bowl LI?

The conference championships are in the books, and the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots are in the Super Bowl.
So who is the early favorite?
As of now, the Patriots are favored to win by three points, according to Jeff Sherman, a Las Vagas SuperBook manager.
SB LI— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 23, 2017
at Houston, Texas
Sunday, February 5, 2017
New England Patriots -3
Atlanta Falcons 57.5
Sherman also has the over/under at 57.5, the highest in Super Bowl history, according to Pro Football Reference. So he's expecting a high scoring game.
The Falcons scored 44 points in their blowout against the Green Bay Packers, and the New England Patriots scored 36 points in their win against Pittsburgh.
