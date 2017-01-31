Wisconsin governor makes good on Falcons-Packers bet

Photo: (Twitter @GovernorDeal)

ATLANTA -- After the Green Bay Packers lost to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship, Wisconsin’s governor has made good on a friendly bet he made with Gov. Nathan Deal.

On Tuesday, Deal tweeted out a photo from his office after receiving a basket full of Wisconsin staples from Gov. Scott Walker.

According to the terms of the original wager, Walker had to send Deal two six-packs of Leinenkugel's Wisconsin Red Pale Ale; a box of assorted chocolates from Seroogy's Chocolates; jars of raw honey; a variety of Wisconsin artisan cheeses, crackers, and sausage; and a pair of Travel Wisconsin Old Fashioned glasses.

If the Falcons had lost, Deal would have had to send iced Coca Cola (which is not “pop”), chili dogs from The Varsity, peach pies from Dickey Farms, Georgia peanuts and two six-packs of Creature Comforts’ Tropicalia.

And in case you forgot, the Falcons ended up beating the Packers during the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome, securing a spot in this upcoming Sunday's Super Bowl LI.

