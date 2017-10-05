Cam Newton apologizes, calls remark to female reporter 'extremely unacceptable'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) stands on the field during a timeout in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, USA TODAY Sports)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton apologized Thursday for a remark he made to a female reporter, calling his words "extremely unacceptable."

On Wednesday, Newton responded to a question by Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue by saying, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes."

Rodrigue said she spoke with Newton after the news conference and claimed the quarterback did not apologize.

In a video statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, Newton expressed regret about his behavior.

"After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women," Newton said. "And to be honest, that was not my intention. If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.

"I'm a man who tries to be a positive role model in my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others, and I take ownership to everything that comes with that. And what I did was extremely unacceptable."

Yogurt-maker Dannon cut ties with Newton earlier on Thursday in light of the remark, with a spokesman saying the company was "shocked and disheartened" by his behavior.

"The fact that during this whole process I've already lost sponsors and countless fans, I've learned that the joke is really on me," Newton said in his video statement. "I've learned a valuable lesson from this. And to the young people who see this, I hope you learn something from this as well. Don't be like me; be better than me."

"And to the reporters, to the journalists, to the moms - super moms - to the daughters, sisters and women all around the world: I sincerely apologize and hope that you kind find the kindness in your heart to forgive me."

