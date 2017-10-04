WXIA
Close

Former Falcon defends Cam Newton after sexist remark to female reporter

Cam Newton is at the center of controversy after making a disparaging remark to a female reporter Wednesday.

Staff, WXIA and Hank Lee , WCNC 8:37 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton is once again at the center of controversy for remarks made to the media.

During Wednesday’s availability with the press, Newton said, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” when asked a question by Jourdan Rodrigue, a reporter for the Charlotte Observer.

However, former Falcons wide receiver Roddy White came to Cam Newton's defense

Not all were as quick to dismiss his comments, though.

GQ’s Jay Willis tweeted a transcript of Rodrigue’s question, which was focused on the growth of wide receiver Devin Funchess. 

Rodrigue said she spoke with Newton after the availability and "it was worse." She said Newton's comments will not prevent her from doing her job as a reporter. 

Rodrique was later quoted in the Observer, saying in part, "I was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs."

Newton's comment was widely criticized on social media, with several calling for an apology from the Panthers quarterback. 

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted an alleged statement from Panthers spokesperson Steven Drummond Wednesday evening. 

The Association for Women in Sports Media released a statement in response to Newton's comment: 

AWSM is very discouraged by Cam Newton's disrespectful remarks and actions directed to a female reporter during today's Carolina Panthers press conference," AWSM officials tweeted. "As a watchdog group, AWSM demands fair treatment and positive workplace environments for women working in sports media.

In 2012, Newton was criticized for calling a female reporter "sweetheart" after a loss vs Washington. 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories