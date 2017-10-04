Former Falcon defends Cam Newton after sexist remark to female reporter

(Photo: Kelsey Riggs/NBC Charlotte, WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton is once again at the center of controversy for remarks made to the media.

During Wednesday’s availability with the press, Newton said, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” when asked a question by Jourdan Rodrigue, a reporter for the Charlotte Observer.

However, former Falcons wide receiver Roddy White came to Cam Newton's defense

Why is people making a fuss about cam and the woman reporter he laughed than answered her question but it was funny first time for me to — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) October 4, 2017

Not all were as quick to dismiss his comments, though.

GQ’s Jay Willis tweeted a transcript of Rodrigue’s question, which was focused on the growth of wide receiver Devin Funchess.

Rodrigue said she spoke with Newton after the availability and "it was worse." She said Newton's comments will not prevent her from doing her job as a reporter.

I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

Rodrique was later quoted in the Observer, saying in part, "I was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs."

Newton's comment was widely criticized on social media, with several calling for an apology from the Panthers quarterback.

What frustrates me about Cam Newton's comments: He's not joking around with friends, he's being condescending to a reporter doing her job — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 4, 2017 Every female sports reporter has encountered a neanderthal like Cam Newton over the course of her career. They go low. We go high. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 4, 2017 I like Cam Newton and think he's often overly critiqued and criticized. That said, this a really, really bad look. He needs to apologize. https://t.co/zsFtBFnElU — Kevin McCrarey (@KMacMustDie) October 4, 2017 To say that in response to a legitimate question for @JourdanRodrigue is so backwards and disrespectful to her and to women — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 4, 2017 I'll help.



"Wow, that was such a stupid thing for me to say. I sincerely apologize. Won't happen again."



Pretty easy. — Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) October 4, 2017

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted an alleged statement from Panthers spokesperson Steven Drummond Wednesday evening.

A statement from #Panthers spokesman @StevenJuston, on Cam Newton’s remarks at today’s press conference pic.twitter.com/pJJ5frtFjx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2017

The Association for Women in Sports Media released a statement in response to Newton's comment:

AWSM is very discouraged by Cam Newton's disrespectful remarks and actions directed to a female reporter during today's Carolina Panthers press conference," AWSM officials tweeted. "As a watchdog group, AWSM demands fair treatment and positive workplace environments for women working in sports media.

In 2012, Newton was criticized for calling a female reporter "sweetheart" after a loss vs Washington.

