Jaguars president apologizes to city over London anthem protest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The Jaguars organization has apologized to the city of Jacksonville for how they handled the national anthem protest before their game in London against the Baltimore Ravens.

In a letter obtained by First Coast News, Jaguars president Mark Lamping told the city's Director of Military Affairs Bill Spann that "...we were remiss in not fully comprehending the effect of the national anthem demonstration occurring on foreign soil has had on the men and women who have or continue to serve our country. Similarly, we today can better appreciate how standing for God Save the Queen may have been viewed negatively by our armed forces in Jacksonville and beyond."

The letter goes on to say "The notion never entered the minds of our players or anyone affiliated with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but today we can understand how the events in London on September 24 could have been viewed or misinterpreted. We owe you an apology and hope you will accept it."

About a Jaguars dozen players kneeled during the U.S. anthem in London while the rest locked arms, including owner Shad Khan. At the time, Khan issued a statement saying "It was a privilege to stand on the sidelines with the Jacksonville Jaguars today for the playing of the U.S. national anthem at Wembley Stadium. I met with our team captains prior to the game to express my support for them, all NFL players and the league following the divisive and contentious remarks made by President Trump, and was honored to be arm in arm with them, their teammates and our coaches during our anthem."

The letter, dated October 6, talks about a meeting Lamping and other Jaguars officials had with Spann about the incident. The letter says how the team understands and respects "the presence and impact of the military community (in Jacksonville)."

