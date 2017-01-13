NFL moves Steelers-Chiefs kickoff to Sunday night due to ice storm

The NFL has moved the Steelers-Chiefs divisional playoff game from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night as an ice storm approaches
"Due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC has been moved to 8:20 p.m. ET," read a statement sent by the league Friday afternoon.
"Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. ET start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday.
"The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers."
On Friday morning, The
Ticket prices have dropped below $30 on the secondary market.
In October, there was a chance that
Both the Titans-Dolphins game and Tampa Bay Buccaneers-
The NFL did move a preseason game in Tampa in August up a day to avoid an approaching tropical depression.
PHOTOS | NFL's My Cleats, My Cause
***
Contributing: A.J. Perez
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs