ISS astronaut throws longest Hail Mary pass ever

Longest 'hail mary pass' ever

WXIA 8:57 AM. EST February 04, 2017

Even astronauts aboard the ISS are prepping for tomorrow's Super Bowl.

NASA released this video from the ISS showing an astronaut throwing a football. They are calling it, the longest Hail Mary pass ever.

They say the ball traveled 564,664 yards in zero gravity.

The ISS orbits the earth at 17,500 miles per hour, which means the ball traveled 8,80 yards per second.

On board the ISS is Georgia Tech graduate Shane Kimbrough, who we hope is rooting for the Atlanta Falcons.

 

