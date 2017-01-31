ATLANTA, Ga – President Bill Clinton’s impeachment hearings had just begun; gas was just over a buck per gallon; and “The Sopranos” had just debuted on TV.

A lot has changed the last time the Atlanta Falcons were in their very first Super Bowl, on Jan. 31, 1999. Only two weeks before, the team won its first NFC title in Minneapolis, when Minnesota Vikings kicker Gary Anderson – one of the league’s most dependable – missed a field goal in the fourth quarter, a miss that would go down in Vikings’ lore as “The Miss.”

The Falcons would go on to win in overtime and face John Elway and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami, a game they would lose 34-19.

PHOTOS: Super Bowl opening night

Here’s what else was happening in the world back in 1998 and ‘99:

The Euro had just been introduced.

The Mars Polar Lander was launched.

Former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura was sworn in as Minnesota governor.

A brutal snowstorm had slammed into the Midwest, bringing 14 inches of snow to Milwaukee and 19 inches to Chicago. Temperatures plunged to 13 degrees below zero in the Windy City.

The top music album was Titanic.

“Saving Private Ryan” won top honors at the 56th annual Golden Globes.

Gas was $1.06 per gallon.

TIME’s persons of the year were President Clinton and Special Prosecutor Ken Starr.

The New York Yankees, Chicago Bulls and Tennessee Volunteers were ruling the sports of baseball, basketball and college football, respectively.

The US Coast Guard intercepted a ship carrying 4,300 kg of cocaine, marking one of the largest drug busts in American history.

Furby was the hottest holiday toy.

Peyton Manning had just been drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the NFL’s No. 1 draft pick.

Seth McFarlane’s “Family Guy” debuted on Fox, while the trials and tribulations of Tony Sorprano debuted on HBO.

Fatboy Slim achieved his third UK No. 1 single with “Praise You.”

And the average cost of a Super Bowl ticket was $325, just a little bit more from today’s average of $2,500 to 3 grand.

PHOTOS: Patriots and Falcons on opening night

PHOTOS: Super Bowl logos over the years

PHOTOS: Some of the best images from Super Bowl history

(© 2017 WXIA)