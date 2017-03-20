Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey found

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates the game-tying two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

Tom Brady’s missing jersey from Super Bowl LI has been found, the NFL announced Monday, along with the jersey the New England Patriots quarterback wore in the Super Bowl two years earlier.

The NFL said an investigation by the FBI, NFL security and Texas law enforcement officials discovered the jerseys in the possession of a “credentialed member of the international media.”

Houston police chief Art Acevedo announced that the game-worn jersey, which was valued at approximately $500,000, was traced to Mexico.

Proud @houstonpolice Major Offenders Divison traced Brady Jersey to Mexico & it has been recovered with help of FBI & Mexican authorities. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 20, 2017

“The Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered,” the NFL's statement said. “Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.”

Brady discovered the jersey was missing shortly after returning to the Patriots’ locker room following his post-Super Bowl media obligations.

It was previously unreported that Brady's game-worn jersey from Super Bowl XLIX had gone missing.

