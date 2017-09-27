WATCH: Deshaun Watson gives first paycheck to stadium employees

(Photo: Houston Texans, Twitter)

HOUSTON, Texas -- The city of Houston is still reeling from the destruction that Hurricane Harvey left behind. Many are just beginning to rebuild a sense of normalcy into their everyday lives.

Texans quarterback and Gainesville native Deshaun Watson noticed how much the damage affected employees at NRG stadium. He decided to give away his first NFL game check to help a few of them rebuild what was lost in the storm.

In an emotional video posted on the Texans Twitter page, you see Watson hand three gift-wrapped envelopes to cafeteria employees who were impacted by the storm. Watson said he wants to show his appreciation to them for helping him out so much.

Watch the video here:

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

© 2017 WXIA-TV