Viral video of attack at Panthers' game leads to arrest

Kyle Adam Maraghy (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police in Charlotte, North Carolina have arrested a man in connection with a viral video of an assault at Thursday's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Warren Carrigan, who atttended the game, posted a video to Facebook and Instagram early Friday morning that shows a bloodied altercation between a Panthers fan and another man sitting behind him.

.@CMPD has arrested Kyle Adam Maraghy, charged him with simple assault in connection with this incident. He is being taken to Meck jail. https://t.co/yYF774IbkR — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 13, 2017

Carrigan said the incident happened in section 541. In an Instagram post Carrigan said a man wearing a Panthers jersey and the woman next to him were standing for the entire game. "The dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view," Carrigan wrote.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, CMPD tweeted that 26-year-old Kyle Adam Maraghy was arrested and charged with simple assault in connection with the punch.

WARNING: The video is unedited and contains blood, violence and strong language. It may not be suitable for all viewers

Words were exchanged and the video shows the man wearing the Panthers jersey sucker punch the guy in the face. The video shows blood dripping from the victim's face.

After posting the video Carrigan wrote a comment saying, "Just so the general public knows, just about every agency that has contacted me requesting permission to use the content, I’ve given as much additional information as I could and have not requested to be compensated. I just want justice for the poor old guy who just wanted to watch a football game."

NBC Charlotte has identified the Panthers fan in the video and we have attempted to contact him for comment.

CMPD's police report identified the victim in the video.

According to police the victim was a 62-year-old man. He told responding officers that the man in front of him had been standing the whole game. An argument broke out between the two and the suspect punched the victim. The victim was treated for his injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Panthers have been made aware of the video and released the following statement:

We have reviewed video tape of the incident and have identified the perpetrator. We are working with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law. The Carolina Panthers are committed to a fan-friendly and family-friendly stadium experience. The behavior exhibited by the perpetrator is unacceptable and will not be condoned at Bank of America Stadium.

The NFL is also investigating the incident.

.@NFL says it’s in contact with #Panthers security regarding that punch shown by @CrossingBroad.” “We take all of these very seriously” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2017

