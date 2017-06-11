Penguins repeat as Stanley Cup champions

Predators defenseman Roman Josi, right, battles for the puck with Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist, left, during the first period of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports)

The Pittsburgh Penguins became the first team in 19 years to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

They clinched their third title since 2009 with a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, making it the first time in the series that a home team did not win.

Forward Patric Hornqvist scored the game-winner with 1:35 left. The goal was reviewed for interference but upheld.

Carl Hagelin added the Penguins' second goal on an empty net with 13.6 seconds to play.

The Predators had a goal taken away in the second period when a rebound by center Colton Sissions was called off due to an inadvertent whistle being blown before the puck went in. Referee Kevin Pollack had lost sight of the puck, even though the puck was actually loose the entire time. By rule, because the whistle had blown the play dead, it is not reviewable.

