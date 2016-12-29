Nick Saban never wanted to be a coach, but one conversation changed college football forever

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A man on a long road trip down the east coast needed some gas.

He drove up to a service station where he was greeted by a man with his hair brushed back and a quiet but forceful voice.

"My name is Nick Saban, how can I help ya?"

Okay, so this never happened, or maybe it's happening in a parallel universe somewhere. But this is exactly what would have happened if Saban, the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007, had ignored his college coach Don James and perused the career he figured he would go into after finishing his playing career at Kent State.

"I would never be a coach, never be sitting here as a coach if it wasn't for Don James. I had no intentions of being a coach," Saban said to reporters at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl media day prior to Saturday's national semifinal with Washington.

Saban recalled how James called him into his office at Kent State after his senior year and told him he wanted him to be a graduate assistant. Saban was reluctant because he did not want to go through more school and his wife, Terry, was only a year away from graduating.

"He said, 'Well, you can't move away. You can't do anything else,'" Saban said.

After being a defensive back for the Golden Eagles, Saban thought he'd go back to West Virginia, where his father had a service station.

"I worked at the service station. It's different than self-serve. You work on cars, you change tires, you grease cars, you wash cars and you pump gas. So I was always around cars and probably would have gone to some place to learn how to be in the car business, some kind of way," he said.

It's funny to think about. This one conversation between a coach and a former player shifted the sports landscape for decades to come. Saban worked up the ranks, going back and forth to the NFL and college until landing at Alabama, where he has said multiple times he has no plans to leave anytime soon.

The Crimson Tide have won five SEC titles since he arrived, and he's led them to four national championships. A lot of it, Saban said, has to do with the philosophical traits he took from James, with an emphasis on building his players' character.

Saban said sometimes he lets his mind drift to think about what life would be like if he never went into James' office that day or didn't listen.

"I think he made this decision for me. I did not make it for myself. And I've been doing it ever since," he said. "I oftentimes thank Coach James for this, because every car dealer that I've ever had or known all wants to be a coach. So I think he headed me in the right direction."

James coached for the Washington Huskies from 1972-92. He passed away in 2013. The team is now led by Chris Petersen, who said Saban's ability to recruit separates him from all other coaches.

"He's got the best of the best coming his way most every year. And, you know, I think everybody that's in coaching really loves coaching. And there's a lot of really good coaches out there, Xs and Os, teach fundamentals, techniques. That's kind of what we love to do. And so I see a lot of that out there. But not everybody recruits. It's different, it's a little bit different than the NFL when you got to draft right in the NFL. But for him, those guys to be able to get that type of talent year in and year out."

